News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM to hold Jan Samvad in Yamunanagar on November 8, 9

Haryana CM to hold Jan Samvad in Yamunanagar on November 8, 9

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 07, 2023 08:10 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that during Jan Samvad, the CM will also take real-time feedback from the public regarding the implementation of government schemes

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a two-day Jan Samvad in Yamunanagar district on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the schedule, Khattar will initiate the Jan Samvad from Partapnagar village on Wednesday at 12 pm. The session will be held at 3 pm at Chhachhrauli village and Jagadhari city at 5 pm.
As per the schedule, Khattar will initiate the Jan Samvad from Partapnagar village on Wednesday at 12 pm. The session will be held at 3 pm at Chhachhrauli village and Jagadhari city at 5 pm. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that during Jan Samvad, the CM will also take real-time feedback from the public regarding the implementation of government schemes.

As per the schedule, Khattar will initiate the Jan Samvad from Partapnagar village on Wednesday at 12 pm. The session will be held at 3 pm at Chhachhrauli village and Jagadhari city at 5 pm. On Thursday, the CM will commence the Jan Samvad at 9.30 am in Pabni Kalan village followed by a session in Bilaspur village at 11.30 am and in Sadhaura town at 2.30 pm.

