Haryana: Cong MLA rakes up 2020 Sonepat liqour ‘smuggling’ row after Kejriwal’s arrest

Haryana Congress MLA from Karnal’s Assandh seat Shamsher Singh Gogi on Saturday said that with the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged excise scam, it seems that there are two different policies in the country to probe such cases. Gogi further said that there seem to be two policies in the country to probe excise scams, one for the opposition-ruled states and other for the BJP (HT File)

He was referring to the alleged liquor smuggling that happened in 2020 in Sonepat during the lockdown period.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Karnal, Gogi condemned the arrest of Kejriwal from his residence.

“The arrest of a sitting CM has never happened during the election season. There was also a liquor scam in Haryana during 2020 lockdown. There has been no probe regarding the scam and the issue was raised in an assembly session as well. If the intelligence under the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar failed or if there was no failure, then the CM must also be probed and action should be taken,” he said.

He further said that there seem to be two policies in the country to probe excise scams, one for the opposition-ruled states and other for the BJP.

“The government has also seized the bank accounts of our party and the silence of the election commission is questionable. All these tactics show that the BJP has accepted its defeat,” the Congress legislator added.

Gogi also criticised lathi-charge on AAP workers in Kurukshetra, who were protesting near the residence of CM Saini against Kejriwal’s arrest.

In Chandigarh, Anurag Dhanda, AAP’s senior vice president of the state unit, hit out at the state government for ‘crushing their peaceful protest’ at Kurukshetra in which 54 of their workers including him and state president Sushil Gupta were hurt.