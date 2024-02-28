Haryana Congress confronts Khattar govt on MoU with Rajasthan on Yamuna water sharing

The Haryana government’s latest pact with Rajasthan to share excess waters of Yamuna River during monsoon came under sharp attack from the Congress in the assembly on Wednesday. Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian speaking during the budget session at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The principal Opposition party dubbed the agreement as “anti-farmer” and accused chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of “surrendering” Haryana’s rights on water to Rajasthan.

The Congress started raising the matter even during the Question Hour and later disrupted the functioning of the House and staged two walk outs.

In the 2024-25 budget proposals, Khattar said an agreement has been signed between Haryana and Rajasthan with the support of the Union ministry of Jal Shakti on February 17, 2024, for “utilisation of the excess waters of the Yamuna during monsoon period.”

During this period, said Khattar, water flow exceeds 24,000 cusecs. “The excess waters available for a short period of time will be stored and a pipeline will be laid to carry the water for irrigation purposes to the water deficit districts of Bhiwani, Charkhi-Dadri and Hisar. In addition, pipeline will also be laid by Rajasthan, to carry water to Rajasthan. This will ensure that excess flood water is stored, and used for agriculture and drinking purposes and possibilities of floods will be reduced with this,” read the budget document.

Senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian first opened the front on this issue during the Question Hour, leading to a verbal duel with speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who advised the Congress lawmaker not to disrupt the functioning of the House.

But visibly angry Kadian refused to relent and kept referring to the agreement.

Some Congress members also rushed to Kadian and urged him to sit down. Jagbir Singh Malik, who sits behind Kadian, pleaded with the speaker to ignore senior Congress leader’s behaviour at the root of which was “high blood pressure”. At this, speaker said: “He is increasing my blood pressure also.”

After the Question Hour, Congress leaders again raised the issue and walked out of the House.

Dismissing the allegations of the Congress as unfounded and baseless, Khattar said this agreement fully protected the rights of Haryana. He said as per the agreement, Haryana will share water if water flow exceeds 24,000 cusecs. He said Haryana will also get one fourth of the water out of the total excess water available.

After the lunch break, Congress again protested against this pact and trooped to the well of the House. Finally, Congress members staged a noisy walk out of the House.