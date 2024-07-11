Haryana crime: 3 motorcycle-borne men shoot milkman on highway in Sonepat

Three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a 50-year-old milkman, Joginder Singh, on the Gohana-Panipat national highway near Sainipura village in Sonepat district on Thursday morning, police said. Haryana Police personnel carrying out investigation at the crime site on the Gohana-Panipat national highway near Sainipura village in Sonepat district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

This is the second broad daylight murder in Haryana within 24 hours.

Jannayak Janata Party leader Ravinder Saini, the owner of a Hero motorcycle agency in Hansi, was killed by three assailants at 6pm on Wednesday.

The motorcycle that the milkman abandoned before being shot dead in Sonepat district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Sonepat ACP (crime branch) Rajpal Singh said that the incident occurred around 8am when Joginder Singh of Shamdi village was going on his motorcycle to adjoining villages. “Three motorcycle-borne assailants started chasing him when he left his village. When he was nearing Sainipura village in Gohana, the assailants intercepted him. They had an argument and then shot at him near a dhaba. Joginder tried to escape but the assailants chased him and killed him. People at the dhaba remained spectators,” the ACP said.

“Initial investigation shows it’s a case of old rivalry. We are retrieving CCTV footage from the dhaba to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he added.

JJP leader’s family wants accused caught before last rites

Family members of JJP leader Ravinder Saini refused to cremate his body until the assailants were arrested. Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg said that the assailants are targeting businessmen in Haryana and demanding ransom and if they fail to pay up, they are murdered.

“We demand the arrest of those behind the killing of the JJP leader. The body won’t be cremated till they are caught. In the last two weeks, three businessmen in Hisar district have received ransom threats and the police failed to make any arrest. We have called for a bandh in Hansi to protest Ravinder’s killing,” Garg said.