Haryana DCs directed to ensure no eligible voter is left out of SIR

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Following the publication of the draft rolls, claims and objections can be submitted from July 31 to August 30. (HT Photo for representation)

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls through a video conference with DCs and election officials from all districts of the state, the CEO focused on the work being carried out by booth level officers (BLOs), including the collection of enumeration forms, inclusion of eligible voters, and identification of ineligible entries in the electoral rolls.

“Ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled and no deserving voter is left out during the revision exercise. The officials must carry out the campaign with complete sincerity, transparency and accountability,” Sreenivas said, asking officers to intensify door-to-door outreach so that the remaining enumeration forms are collected within the stipulated timeline.

He said achieving complete coverage at every polling booth in the final phase of the campaign should be treated as the highest priority and warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The CEO also directed all districts to undertake extensive public awareness measures regarding the draft electoral roll. The house-to-house verification by BLOs will continue until July 24, while the draft electoral roll will be published on July 31.

Following the publication of the draft rolls, claims and objections can be submitted from July 31 to August 30. These applications will be disposed of by September 28, after which the final electoral roll will be published on October 3, 2026.

Sreenivas reiterated that the SIR programme is being implemented strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.