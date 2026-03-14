Haryana deploys AI tools to strengthen TB elimination

Haryana has deployed three artificial intelligence (AI) based tools under the National Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to strengthen tuberculosis detection, treatment and geographic planning. Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra said the three-pronged AI approach would strengthen screening, patient monitoring and geographic prioritisation in the TB programme. AI tool PATO routinely collected patient data from the National Ni-kshay portal to identify patients who are at a higher risk of dropping out of treatment or mortality. (HT Photo for representation)

“The state government operationalised two of the three tools — Cough Against TB (CATB) and Vulnerability Mapping for Tuberculosis (VM-TB) — in February 2025. The third AI tool, Prediction of Adverse TB Outcomes (PATO), was made functional in April 2023. All three solutions have been developed and deployed in collaboration with the Central TB Division under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme,’’ the ACS said.

Misra said CATB is a mobile-based application that analyses cough sounds and symptoms to screen individuals for presumptive pulmonary tuberculosis, including in areas without internet connectivity. Designed for use in both community and facility-based environments, the tool provides frontline health workers with a fast, consistent and reliable decision-support system, enabling early identification even among individuals who may not present obvious symptoms. Since its launch, as many as 711 individuals have been enrolled, 2,654 frontline workers oriented, 1,119 workers registered on the platform, and 140 presumptive TB cases have been flagged for further diagnostic testing across 609 health and wellness centres.

Misra said that the third AI tool PATO routinely collected patient data from the National Ni-kshay portal to identify patients who are at a higher risk of dropping out of treatment or mortality. By flagging such individuals early, the tool enables healthcare providers to offer closer monitoring, targeted support and timely intervention, thereby strengthening treatment adherence and reducing the risk of drug-resistant TB. Since its deployment in April 2023, the tool has identified 18,591 high-risk patients in Haryana.

The ACS said that VM-TB is an advanced AI-driven geospatial analytics tool that analyses notified TB cases alongside more than 20 geospatial and health-determining indicators to identify villages and urban wards with a higher likelihood of TB risk. Integrated into the national Ni-kshay portal, it generates vulnerability scores ranking locations into high, medium and low risk zones. This enables district and state health authorities to clearly visualise where vulnerability is concentrated and prioritised areas for focused outreach and screening. Using this tool, as many as 2,111 high-risk villages across the state have been identified, enabling health authorities to plan and execute targeted active case finding efforts.

Misra said that by embedding advanced analytics within established programme structures, the state is enhancing efficiency, strengthening frontline decision-making and accelerating progress toward a TB-Mukt Haryana.