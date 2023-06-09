No chinks in BJP-JJP alliance: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance is intact, and the alliance is running a smooth government in the state. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance is intact, and the alliance is running a smooth government in the state. (HT File Photo)

Addressing reporters after chairing the district public relations and grievances committee meeting here, Chautala said he has been hearing news of the BJP and the JJP parting ways in the media for the last three years, but the alliance is stronger and there are no cracks in it.

“The alliance between both parties was forged under the leadership of Union home minister Amit Shah to run a stable government in the state. There was no compulsion and no personal interest behind forging an alliance. Both the parties are willing to contest the next assembly and parliamentary polls in alliance and if anyone has changed their mind, we can’t do anything. If any bitterness emerges between two sides, we will happily get separated,” he added.

The tussle between the BJP and the JJP emerged when saffron party’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb claimed this week that Prem Lata, wife of former Union minister Birender Singh, will win the next assembly poll from Uchana, the seat presently dominated by Dushyant. Later, Dushyant responded by saying that he can’t be a medicine for those having a ‘stomachache’. He also clarified that Uchana is his ‘karmabhoomi’ (working place) and he will contest the next poll from there.

The deputy chief minister resolved 12 complaints in the meeting and one complaint was excluded from the meeting. He made a distance from commenting on the wrestlers’ protest.

Earlier in the day, Dushyant visited Jhajjar and held talks with party workers. He said that his party is strengthening its base in every Lok Sabha, and they will hold a rally in each parliamentary constituency from the first week of July.