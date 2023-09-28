: Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujit Kapur has rolled out a plan under which children of Class-4 employees and contract-based personnel of the police department will be given training tailored to their educational qualifications. Haryana DGP unveils skill development plan for children of police department employees (Representational pic)

The welfare wing of the police has formulated an action plan to identify and support deserving police personnel and their families by facilitating employment opportunities.

In the first phase, 149 eligible employees have been identified, and their children will receive specialised training with the aim to enhance their skills and ultimately securing suitable employment, DGP Kapur said in a statement.

The children of Class-4 employees, contract-based personnel and police personnel aged 50 and above will be given training to make them employable. The entire expense of training given to all these children will be borne by the police department.

The DGP said that training modules have been meticulously designed to align with the educational qualifications of the candidates, allowing them to select courses in accordance with their interests. Training programmes, including driving school, computer education, and security guard training, are among the options available to equip these individuals with valuable skills. Moreover, the police department is actively collaborating with various institutions to provide this training.

The DGP emphasised the police department’s commitment to the welfare of its officers and employees. Acknowledging the unique challenges faced by police personnel, he stressed the importance of securing a bright future for their children to deter them from potentially adverse paths. “This initiative not only aims to boost the morale of the police force but also to foster increased dedication to their duty, ultimately benefiting society as a whole,” the DGP said.

