Haryana DSP’s killing: 3 more in police net
Three more accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a Haryana deputy superintendent of police, taking the total number of people held in the case to six, an official said.
In a new twist, the lawyer of arrested accused Ikkar, the helper of the truck which ran over the Tauru DSP Surender Singh on July 19, has claimed his client is mentally ill. Ikkar was arrested on the day of the incident.
Bhuru alias Taufiq, and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district were arrested on Saturday, officials said.
According to them, these three accused were produced in a court in Haryana’s Nuh which remanded them in police custody for two days.
Inspector Naresh Kumar claimed that Lambu helped the main accused escape after the incident. Bhuru and Asru were allegedly with the truck driver Sabbir alias Mittar when he ran over the DSP, the police inspector said.”Our crime branch’s Nuh team today nabbed three more accused. So far six accused have been arrested and all of them are in our custody. They are being quizzed and raids are going on to nab the other accused in the case,” Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.
The Tauru DSP was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove over him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.
Sabbir, the truck driver who is the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district a day after the incident following the questioning of Ikkar. Jabid, was arrested on Friday from Rajasthan’s Alwar for harbouring the key accused.
Meanwhile, Ikkar’s lawyer submitted a disability certificate to Nuh police, claiming that the accused is mentally ill and has nothing to do with this case.”Anyone who sees Ikram face to face will immediately understand that he is mad. We have submitted his disability certificate to the Nuh Police. We are waiting for a reply from the police, else we will approach the Human Rights Commission,” said Ikkar’s lawyer Imran Khan.
When contacted, a senior police officer said that Ikkar reportedly has bipolar disorder, but they are verifying the claim.
Ludhiana: ADGP Ram Singh holds surprise inspection in city
Additional director general of police (ADGP, technical service) Ram Singh on Saturday conducted checking of vehicles at various points in the city as part of a surprise inspection. He was accompanied by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and other senior cops. He checked vehicles at 28 points in the city, which were monitored by all gazetted officers of Ludhiana police and at least 700 personnel were deputed.
Ludhiana: Cop fails to identify vehicle lifter’s identity, booked for negligence
A man who is facing trial in a vehicle lifting case had produced fake identity documents with the police at the time of Manpreet Singh of Maksudran, the undertrial's arrest, which has come to the fore during the verification process conducted by Ludhiana Central Jail officials. The police failed to find that he was faking his identity. The accused had assumed that he would face problems in availing bail due to his previous criminal record.
Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.
Man booked for ‘killing’ parents over property dispute in Rohtak
A man allegedly shot dead Tarun's parents when they were asleep over a property dispute at his house in Rohtak's Janata colony in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. He has been booked for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan, 60, and his wife Nisha, 55. Shivaji Colony inspector Shamsher Singh said the accused, Tarun, had been absconding.
Regular jobs: Staffers working at DC rates included in resolution to be taken up at Ludhiana MC House meeting
The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday included employees working with the civic body at DC rates as contractual staffers in the resolution for regularisation of jobs, which will be taken at the general House meeting on Monday. The previous Congress government had approved a resolution and issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working with MC on contractual basis. But, appointment letters were not issued to them.
