Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week.
“The Class-12 Hindi paper was leaked on March 30, while social sciences paper of Class 10 was leaked on March 31, physics paper of Class 12 on April 2 and of Class 10 on April 4 and math paper of Class 12 on April 5. It has become clear that the school education board and the education minister have completely failed in the judicious discharge of their duties,” the Congress leader said in a statement.
Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.
“Education has been continuously neglected for the last seven years. During the pandemic, the government did not give proper attention to the education and curriculum and left the studies at the mercy of God. To cover up its inefficiency, the government first passed the children without examination and then they were awarded grades on their own. Now when the board examinations have started, students are compelled to take the help of copying mafia,” he added.
Surjewala said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should explain the nature of government’s complicity with the paper leak-copying mafia. “They should tell why Haryana education board is not being dissolved when question papers are sold everyday. Why don’t they sack the education minister after fixing the responsibility in the matter?,” he asked.
-
Former Congress leaders Nirmal, daughter Chitra to join AAP on April 7
A month after the Aam Aadmi Party's thumping victory in Punjab, former Congress leaders and founding members of the Haryana Democratic Front, Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, are all set to join the AAP in New Delhi on Thursday. A top AAP leader confirmed that the father-daughter duo will be joining the party fold officially in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal or some other senior leader.
-
BJP will form government with majority in Haryana: Sambit Patra
Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said their party will again form government in Haryana with an absolute majority in the 2024 assembly elections. During the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Ambala City assembly constituency, he said the BJP rose to become the world's largest party with over 18 crore members, currently including 1,300 MLAs, 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
-
Consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Haryana government to consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave their homes due to terrorism in 90s. For 30 years, the matter of allotting plots to them has been hanging fire. As per their lawyer Padam Kant Dwivedi, the land in question bought by the Kashmiri Pandits was acquired by the government in 1995 and released back to HSVP in 1997.
-
Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption. Speaking to reporters, Hooda said there are three major disputes between Punjab and Haryana -- the issue of capital, Hindi speaking areas of Punjab and the SYL water. Hooda said corruption has become uncontrollable and countless scams pertaining to mining, liquor, registry and recruitment have come to the light.
-
Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government's claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable. The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana's share in its waters. Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics