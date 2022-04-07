Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week.

“The Class-12 Hindi paper was leaked on March 30, while social sciences paper of Class 10 was leaked on March 31, physics paper of Class 12 on April 2 and of Class 10 on April 4 and math paper of Class 12 on April 5. It has become clear that the school education board and the education minister have completely failed in the judicious discharge of their duties,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.

“Education has been continuously neglected for the last seven years. During the pandemic, the government did not give proper attention to the education and curriculum and left the studies at the mercy of God. To cover up its inefficiency, the government first passed the children without examination and then they were awarded grades on their own. Now when the board examinations have started, students are compelled to take the help of copying mafia,” he added.

Surjewala said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should explain the nature of government’s complicity with the paper leak-copying mafia. “They should tell why Haryana education board is not being dissolved when question papers are sold everyday. Why don’t they sack the education minister after fixing the responsibility in the matter?,” he asked.