Haryana elections: 46 skip poll duty rehearsal in Kalka, get notices

As many as 46 employees were served notices on Saturday for skipping the rehearsal of the presiding, assistant presiding and polling officers selected for conducting the polling of Kalka assembly constituency on October 5. The returning officer said strict action will be taken against the employees who do not respond to the notice. (HT Photo)

SDM and returning officer Kalka Rajesh Punia said the training of these officers was held on September 24 at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula. “A total of 46 employees were found absent during the training. Thus, show-cause notice has been issued to them to explain their reason for absence. Election duty is important duty and any officials taking it casually will face action,” said Punia.

