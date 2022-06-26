Haryana: Family protests after woman dies post-surgery in Yamunanagar

Family members and relatives of a woman in her early 20s, who allegedly died hours after undergoing a surgery at the Jagadhri civil hospital, staged a protest in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

The deceased, Shilpa, was operated upon for removal of stone from her gallbladder on Friday, her husband Vinod Kumar told the police.

The police said that the operation was successful, but the family alleged negligence in the post-surgery care.

Kumar claimed that the operation lasted for two hours, after which she was shifted to general ward, but no doctor or hospital staff visited her till 6pm.

“Despite our requests several times, no one paid attention. She died late on evening due to their negligence,” he added.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, “In her autopsy, there was no bleeding. No foul play was found in the surgery. We have collected viscera samples that were sent to Karnal to determine the actual cause of death.”