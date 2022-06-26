Haryana: Family protests after woman dies post-surgery in Yamunanagar
Family members and relatives of a woman in her early 20s, who allegedly died hours after undergoing a surgery at the Jagadhri civil hospital, staged a protest in Yamunanagar on Saturday.
The deceased, Shilpa, was operated upon for removal of stone from her gallbladder on Friday, her husband Vinod Kumar told the police.
The police said that the operation was successful, but the family alleged negligence in the post-surgery care.
Kumar claimed that the operation lasted for two hours, after which she was shifted to general ward, but no doctor or hospital staff visited her till 6pm.
“Despite our requests several times, no one paid attention. She died late on evening due to their negligence,” he added.
Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, “In her autopsy, there was no bleeding. No foul play was found in the surgery. We have collected viscera samples that were sent to Karnal to determine the actual cause of death.”
Haryana: Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Karnal
Karnal police have busted a gang of thieves involved in the theft of pumps, wires and transformers in the district and arrested five of its members, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ajay, Amresh, Nand Lal, Surinder and Shehzad, who lived in Vikas Colony of Karnal. About their modus operandi, incharge of CIA-II, Inspector Mohan Lal said Ajay, Surinder, Amresh and Nand Lal had been committing crimes for the past seven months.
Haryana cabinet likely to consider amendment in transit-oriented development policy
The Haryana cabinet on Monday is likely to consider an amendment in the transit-oriented development (ToD) policy pertaining to permissible land use within the ToD zone for institutional sites. These institutional sites are part of plotted development areas – both by licensed developers and in the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran sectors. The ToD policy already covers the institutional zones.
PU brings six centres under one umbrella
Panjab University has finalised the consolidation of six of its centres, which have been subsumed under the umbrella of the Multidisciplinary Centre for Education and Research. The centre for social work, centre for human rights and duties, centre for police administration, department-cum-centre for women's studies and development, University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development (UIFT & VD) and department of life long learning and extension were consolidated on the recommendations of a university panel.
PUTA, PFUCTO welcome Punjab CM’s announcement on UGC pay scales
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has welcomed the announcement by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission at the state's universities and colleges. During the budget session of the Punjab assembly on Saturday, Mann said teachers in universities and college will be given the UGC pay scales at the earliest. While PU has already adopted the recommendations of the UGC 7
Chandigarh | 45 officials from Nepal attend programme on public health challenges
As many as 45 senior health officials from Nepal attended the six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) by PGIMER that concluded at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Saturday. The programme was organised by PGIMER's department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Union ministry of external affairs under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation scheme. The concept of “tobacco-free village” was also introduced to the participants.
