Haryana: Farm leaders, khaps to gherao BJP offices on Feb 21

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders and khap bodies announced to protest outside the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana on February 21 over various demands. Samyukt Kisan Morcha senior leader Inderjit Singh said they will hold protests outside the BJP offices on February 21 in support of agitating farmers and against the state government for detaining farmers from their houses. (REUTERS)

The decision was taken during a meeting of farmer leaders and khap heads organised in Jind on Monday. Several resolutions, including a protest outside the BJP offices in Haryana on February 21, the opening of highways blocked by Haryana Police to restrict Punjab farmers, stopping the use of pellet guns against farmers, the release of farmers’ detained during the ongoing protest, restoration of internet services and free passage to commuters were passed.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The meeting was presided over by All India Kisan Sabha state vice-president Phool Singh Sheokand, who accused the state government and Haryana Police of creating hurdles in public movement.

“Haryana has lost connectivity from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as the police stocked up barricades at entry points to restrict farmers’ movement towards Delhi. We urge all khaps and farmer bodies to come on one front and Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called a meeting in Delhi on February 22 to take a call on this,” he added.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha senior leader Inderjit Singh said they will hold protests outside the BJP offices on February 21 in support of agitating farmers and against the state government for detaining farmers from their houses.

“The police are threatening farmers to book them in false cases. The farmers are being asked not to take part in the protest. Protests are our rights and how can they violate our rights?” he added.

BKU (Nain) state president Joginder Singh Nain said the government is harassing students by shutting down internet services and their exams are starting by the end of February.

“The farmers can’t go to their fields and can’t irrigate their crops as the police have placed barricades in villages. We are committed to core demands - a legal guarantee on minimum support price on 23 crops not on five crops, being promised by three Union cabinet ministers,” he added.

The Khap and SKM leaders alleged that the police are using pellet guns against the farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders

“Several protesters suffered pellet injuries and some may have lost their vision as metal shrapnel pierced their eyes. The pellet guns were used in Jammu and Kashmir and last year in Manipur. The police can’t do such inhuman work,” they added.

According to police officials, they are using tear gas first, followed by water cannons, lathi charges and lastly rubber bullets.

BJP MP raises question over police stocked-up barricades

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Hisar Brijendra Singh raised questions over heavy barricades, concrete iron walls and the use of rubber bullets on farmers by the Haryana Police.

Speaking with reporters in Rohtak, Singh said he was also an IAS officer and he is against installing barricades across the state, digging iron nails and using rubber bullets on farmers.

“ The farmers are protesting nearly 250 km from Delhi and all the ways connecting to Delhi are sealed. I don’t know what was needed to do so. The people are facing problems and we need to understand the problems faced by the public as police sealed the entire state,” he said.