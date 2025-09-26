Haryana: Farm union blocks national highway in Shahbad to protest slow paddy procurement

Several farmers and activists affiliated to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) on Thursday blocked NH 44 at Shahbad to protest the alleged slow paddy procurement at the grain market of the town in Kurukshetra district. Farmers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) protesting in Shahbad on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The sit-in that lasted for nearly two hours was lifted after an assurance by the district administration. However, the protest led to traffic snarls on the highway, also called the GT Road.

In view of the blockade on both sides of the road, the police diverted all traffic onto the service road that also created chaos in the town particularly near the bus stand.

Earlier, the union led by its president Gurnam Singh Charuni had reached Shahbad grain market and staged a dharna at the office of the market committee, after which SDM Chinar Chahal met the protesters to pacify them and listen to their demands.

However, the protestors started moving towards the highway that was later blocked.

Charuni alleged that despite government claims, there has been no procurement at the market and also claimed an illegal nexus between the officials of the market committee and the rice millers.

The SDM and other officials again tried to have a dialogue with the protesters, but after a phone call with DC Vishram Kumar Meena, the blockade was lifted.

Union spokesperson Rakesh Bains said that the DC informed that the procurement and lifting was started and ensured to arrange a meeting with the senior officials to get their other demands resolved.

Similarly, progressive farmer and farmer leader from Yamunanagar, Satpal Kaushik said that there has been a significant discrepancy between the government’s words and actions, where the chief minister stated that paddy procurement will begin on September 22, but even after three days, there has been no purchase at most the centers.

Kaushik added that this year, due to unfavorable weather conditions, paddy production has declined significantly, with yields falling by 25% to 50% and demanded that farmers should be given a bonus of ₹1,000 per quintal to compensate for the loss.

Meanwhile, over1.35 lakh tonnes of paddy have arrived at the Haryana mandis till 9 pm on Thursday as per the data on e-Kharid portal.

Of the total arrival, the agencies have so far purchased 66,522 tonnes of the crop.