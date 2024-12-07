Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Farmer outfits to gherao MPs residences on December 9

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 08, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the farmers will hold a one-day dharna on Monday outside the residences of MPs nationwide, except those elected or nominated from Punjab

To sought clarification from members of Parliament (MPs) on why they are not raising farmers’ issues in the ongoing Parliament session, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday announced that farmer outfits will hold dharnas outside the residences of MPs across the country, except Punjab on Monday.

To sought clarification from members of Parliament on why they are not raising farmers’ issues in the ongoing Parliament session, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday announced that farmer outfits will hold dharnas outside the residences of MPs across the country, except Punjab on Monday. (HT File photo for representation)
To sought clarification from members of Parliament on why they are not raising farmers’ issues in the ongoing Parliament session, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday announced that farmer outfits will hold dharnas outside the residences of MPs across the country, except Punjab on Monday. (HT File photo for representation)

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the farmers will hold a one-day dharna on Monday outside the residences of MPs nationwide, except those elected or nominated from Punjab.

“The farmers have been sitting on dharna for the last 10 months on Haryana-Punjab borders and the Haryana Police is not allowing farmers to move to Delhi on foot. The MPs of ruling and opposition should raise the voice of farmers in the Parliament, and ask the government to fulfil promises made to the cultivators,” he added.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is observing fast unto death until farmers’ demands are not accepted, has entered the 12th day of the fast and has lost 8.5 kg weight. He is facing problems with kidney function.

Kohar said the government would be responsible if Dallewal faces any major health complications. Notably, Dallewal is also suffering from cancer.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On