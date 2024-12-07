Haryana: Farmer outfits to gherao MPs residences on December 9

To sought clarification from members of Parliament (MPs) on why they are not raising farmers’ issues in the ongoing Parliament session, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday announced that farmer outfits will hold dharnas outside the residences of MPs across the country, except Punjab on Monday. To sought clarification from members of Parliament on why they are not raising farmers’ issues in the ongoing Parliament session, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday announced that farmer outfits will hold dharnas outside the residences of MPs across the country, except Punjab on Monday. (HT File photo for representation)

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the farmers will hold a one-day dharna on Monday outside the residences of MPs nationwide, except those elected or nominated from Punjab.

“The farmers have been sitting on dharna for the last 10 months on Haryana-Punjab borders and the Haryana Police is not allowing farmers to move to Delhi on foot. The MPs of ruling and opposition should raise the voice of farmers in the Parliament, and ask the government to fulfil promises made to the cultivators,” he added.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is observing fast unto death until farmers’ demands are not accepted, has entered the 12th day of the fast and has lost 8.5 kg weight. He is facing problems with kidney function.

Kohar said the government would be responsible if Dallewal faces any major health complications. Notably, Dallewal is also suffering from cancer.