Haryana farmers reach Delhi on trains, buses

Travelling in trains and buses, scores of farmers from various districts of Haryana reached New Delhi on Thursday to stage a sit-in at the Ramlila maidan following a Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) call. Farmers from all over India gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' to protest against Centre’s policies on MSP, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

Several farmers from Punjab, who were headed to Delhi, reached Rohtak grain market where local farmers had made arrangements for food and overnight stay before they left for the Capital early in the morning. Some farmers also reached Jind in private buses before they proceeded for their sit-in. Many also came in their personal vehicles, however, they seem to have deliberately avoided tractors.

Gurviner Singh, a farmer from Punjab, said, “The Haryana police have been stopping farmers from marching towards Delhi, but today we proved to them that we won’t step down till our demands are met.”

SKM senior leader Inderjit Singh said, “The rally was just a reminder to the Prime Minister to fulfil his promises. Delhi is not far away; we can protest in Delhi any time if our demands are not met. The PM had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022, what happened to that promise.”

The SKM had given a protest call to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price, farm loan waiver and revocation of cases filed against farmers during the previous and present agitation.