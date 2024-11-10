Haryana: Father, toddler killed in car-bike collision

A 29-year-old man and his one-and-a-half-year-old son were crushed to death when a speeding car rammed into their bike in Rewari, said police. The police said that incident occurred on Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Friday. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar and his son Jigar. The victims were residents of Jitpura village in the district.

Kumar’s wife Ravina Devi, who was riding pillion, has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.

The police said that incident occurred on Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Friday when Kumar was heading to drop his wife and son at his in-laws’ house.

“A speeding car suddenly hit the bike from behind,” an ASI said, adding that the trio sustained injuries and they were rushed to the private hospital in Rewari where Amit and his son succumbed to injuries.

“A search to arrest the car driver has been initiated. The unknown car driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the ASI said.