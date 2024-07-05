Haryana finance minister Jai Parkash Dalal chairs grievance meeting

Haryana finance minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Thursday chaired his first grievance meeting in Rohtak in which five complainants remained absent. Haryana finance minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Thursday chaired his first grievance meeting in Rohtak in which five complainants remained absent. (HT File)

In the meeting,11 complaints were brought before the minister out of which 5 complainants remained absent and Dalal heard six complainants. When minister Dalal asked administrative officials about the absence of five complainants, the officials answered him that their problems were resolved. The Finance minister Jai Parkash sought details of five complainants to know whether their issues were resolved or not.

“ This was my first meeting in Rohtak and the information about the next grievances meeting will be shared soon so that people can raise their problems,” he added.

He heard the problems of six complainants.

Later interacting with the media, the finance minister said that the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda is dreaming to become the chief minister again but his aspirations won’t be fulfilled and BJP will form the government with a good mandate.