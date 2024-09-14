Haryana: Former BJP minister Karan Dev Kamboj joins Congress

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karan Dev Kamboj on Friday joined the Congress after being denied a party nomination for the 2024 assembly polls. Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Karan Dev Kamboj, an influential backward class leader, was also the head of the BJPs OBC Morcha. (HT File)

A Congress statement said that Kamboj, along with about 200 BJP office-bearers, sarpanches, former sarpanches and block committee members and hundreds of workers, joined the grand old party. A dozen office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the party, it said in a statement.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said all of the BJP workers who joined the Congress have taken the right decision at the right time. “Through its decisions and policies, BJP has made it clear its anti-scheduled caste and anti-BC mindset. That is why its biggest BC leader had to leave the party. With the entry of Karan Dev Kamboj, his colleagues and new leaders in the Congress, the wave against BJP will be strengthened,” said Hooda.

“Together, we will form such a government that will respect all communities and every section and will make Haryana the number one state of the country in development,” he added.