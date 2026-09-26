Haryana: Four cops among five surrender in 2018 bank manager abduction case

Four police personnel and a man surrendered before a Hisar court on Friday in connection with a nearly nine-year-old case involving the alleged abduction of a Central Bank of India manager and his subsequent implication in a drug case. The case stems from a complaint filed in 2018 by Ramanjeet Singh, then a senior manager with the Central Bank of India and a resident of Sunam in Punjab. (HT)

The accused include then assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Virender Singh, Dharmbir Singh, Satyawan, and constable Sandeep, who were posted with the crime investigation agency (CIA) in Hisar at the time, besides Chetan Kumar, a Model Town resident.

According to the information, the accused surrendered before judicial magistrate Ayush and moved bail applications. The court granted them bail on furnishing bonds of ₹50,000 each and the next hearing has been fixed for October.

The case stems from a complaint filed in 2018 by Ramanjeet Singh, then a senior manager with the Central Bank of India and a resident of Sunam in Punjab.

According to the complaint Singh’s car collided with the vehicle of Ashish Kumar, son of then ASI Virender Singh on December 16, 2017. Two days later Ramanjeet was allegedly intercepted near Jeet Dharam Kanta while carrying around ₹3 lakh and was forcibly assaulted and taken to the CIA station.

He further alleged that he was assaulted and stripped at the station and ₹90,000 was taken from him. A case was subsequently registered against him after alleged recovery of opium from his car.

Singh was granted bail in January 2018 but was acquitted in a drug case in 2022. He later approached the court against the CIA personnel and others.