Haryana: Four students, driver injured as school van overturns in Panchkula

Four students of a private school and the driver were injured when their van hit a divider before overturning in Sector 25, Panchkula, on a rainy Wednesday morning. Four students of a private school and the driver were injured when their van hit a divider before overturning in Sector 25, Panchkula, on Wednesday morning. (HT file photo)

The accident comes nine days after 42 children were injured when an overloaded Haryana Roadways mini-bus going from Kalka to the hill areas of Pinjore block in the district overturned near Nolta village.

Police said two of the students injured in Wednesday’s accident were admitted to a private hospital, while one was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and one child was administered treatment at a dispensary. The condition of all four children was stated to be out of danger.

There were eight children in the van when the accident occurred near the police post of Sector 25, Panchkula. Four of them escaped unhurt.

The police are yet to record the statement of the driver. The damaged vehicle was impounded.