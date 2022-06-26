Haryana: Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Karnal
Karnal police have busted a gang of thieves involved in the theft of pumps, wires and transformers in the district and arrested five of its members, officials said on Saturday.
The police have also recovered a motorcycle (which was used in the crime), a modified motorcycle rickshaw, one tool kit, copper wires, and parts of tube well motors.
The accused have been identified as Ajay, Amresh, Nand Lal, Surinder and Shehzad, who lived in Vikas Colony of Karnal. Inspector Mohan Lal, incharge of CIA-II, said Amresh and Surinder used to sell stolen material of scrap dealer Shehzad.
He said they had arrested Nand Lal and Ajay on June 16 and during the questioning, he confessed to committing 45 such thefts. Based on the interrogation, the police managed to arrest the other three accused.
About their modus operandi, he said Ajay, Surinder, Amresh and Nand Lal had been committing crimes for the past seven months. “They conducted recce in daytime and later in the wee hours, they committed the crime. They have been sent to judicial custody,” he said.
With their arrest, the police have solved 45 cases of theft that took place under Kunjpura and Madhuban police stations.
Three held for insurance fraud in Kurukshetra
Kurukshetra police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people on the pretext of helping them getting insurance claim with the arrest of three persons. The accused have allegedly duped a man of ₹22 lakh in an insurance fraud.
The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh and Swastik of Ranipur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar and Chanderkant of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The police have also recovered four mobile phones, two ATM cards and ₹15,000 from them.
Additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said Paramjit Singh of Shahbad had filed a complaint with the police earlier this month alleging that one of the accused had made a call to the victim posing as an employee of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India and told him that he can help him to get claim of ₹80 lakh for the insurance policy of his sister.
He asked him for the bank details and duped him of ₹22.04 lakh, he alleged.
The cop said that after registration of the FIR, the police started the investigation and the case was handed over the crime investigation agency.
He said the accused have been arrested by the police and they will be produced in the court. The police will seek their remand for questioning for the recovery of money and their involvement in more such cases.
Haryana: Family protests after woman dies post-surgery in Yamunanagar
Family members and relatives of a woman in The deceased, Shilpa's early 20s, who allegedly died hours after undergoing a surgery at the Jagadhri civil hospital, staged a protest in Yamunanagar on Saturday. The deceased, Shilpa, was operated upon for removal of stone from her gallbladder on Friday, her husband Vinod Kumar told the police. The police said that the operation was successful, but the family alleged negligence in the post-surgery care.
Haryana cabinet likely to consider amendment in transit-oriented development policy
The Haryana cabinet on Monday is likely to consider an amendment in the transit-oriented development (ToD) policy pertaining to permissible land use within the ToD zone for institutional sites. These institutional sites are part of plotted development areas – both by licensed developers and in the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran sectors. The ToD policy already covers the institutional zones.
PU brings six centres under one umbrella
Panjab University has finalised the consolidation of six of its centres, which have been subsumed under the umbrella of the Multidisciplinary Centre for Education and Research. The centre for social work, centre for human rights and duties, centre for police administration, department-cum-centre for women's studies and development, University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development (UIFT & VD) and department of life long learning and extension were consolidated on the recommendations of a university panel.
PUTA, PFUCTO welcome Punjab CM’s announcement on UGC pay scales
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has welcomed the announcement by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission at the state's universities and colleges. During the budget session of the Punjab assembly on Saturday, Mann said teachers in universities and college will be given the UGC pay scales at the earliest. While PU has already adopted the recommendations of the UGC 7
Chandigarh | 45 officials from Nepal attend programme on public health challenges
As many as 45 senior health officials from Nepal attended the six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) by PGIMER that concluded at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Saturday. The programme was organised by PGIMER's department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Union ministry of external affairs under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation scheme. The concept of “tobacco-free village” was also introduced to the participants.
