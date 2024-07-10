Haryana government extends bus pass facility up to 150km

The Haryana government has decided to extend the bus pass facility for students of government and recognised educational institutions from 60km to 150km. Minister of state for transport Aseem Goel (HT P)

Minister of state for transport Aseem Goel said that concessional bus passes will be issued to students studying in schools, colleges, institutes within the state which are recognised by the state government or affiliated with any university or board in the state.

Goel said that the transport department will issue bus passes for a maximum distance of 150 km from the educational institution. Earlier it was limited to only 60km. These bus passes will be issued on a semi-annual basis upon the recommendation of the institution.

According to a communication issued by the transport department; schools, colleges and institutions must provide a verified copy of their institution’s recognition or affiliation certificate along with a list of students to the roadways depot. This certificate must be issued by a competent authority. After verification, bus passes will be issued by the general manager of the depot or an appointed officer as per the provided list.