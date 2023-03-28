Haryana government school lab assistant molests 15-yr-old girl, booked

A 15-year-old girl student of a government school in Fatehabad district was allegedly molested by a lab assistant Sanjay when she was alone in the classroom on March 24, police said on Monday. Representational image

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father said his daughter is studying in class 10 in a government school adjacent to their village.

“My daughter had gone to school and was the only girl who had come to the school on March 24. The lab assistant asked the girl student to bring a chair and asked her to close the window of the classroom. When she closed the window, he started molesting her. When she resisted, the lab assistant threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone,” the victim’s father said.

The agitated villagers shut down the school on Monday, and the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police.

“The police have booked the lab assistant on molestation and other charges besides POCSO Act. The accused is yet to be arrested,” investigating officer Juglal Singh of Fatehabad Police, said.

Mahender Singh, block education officer, said taking cognizance of the complaint, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Two weeks on cops fail to nab 2 accused in minor’s rape case

Two weeks after a 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by two bike-borne men from a Jhajjar village, the police have failed to arrest the accused.

In her complaint, the girl stated that the two bike-borne men abducted her when she came out of her friend’s house and raped her in the fields. The incident took place on March 14, and the police failed to catch the accused.

The girl’s family members have asked the police to arrest the accused within the next five days, or they will sit on a dharna.

Salhawas DSP Naresh Yadav said the medical examination of the girl was conducted, and the investigation is underway. “The efforts are on to nab the accused,” he said.