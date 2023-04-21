Six automated testing stations being set up in Haryana

The Haryana government is establishing six automated testing stations (ATS) which will help in reducing air pollution and improve sustainability of transportation.

This was stated in a meeting convened by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to review the enforcement of ban on 10-15 year old vehicles and the mandatory use of smog guns.

The chief secretary said that automated testing equipment can test vehicles quickly and accurately than manual testing, thus saving time and reducing the cost of testing.

An official spokesperson said in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, a drive was launched in Gurugram and Faridabad where 2,411 petrol vehicles older than 15 years were impounded and 354 deregistered as on March 1 this year. At least 1,121 diesel vehicles older than 10 years were impounded and 1,565 have been deregistered, the spokesperson added.

Kaushal also directed the deputy commissioners of Faridabad and Gurugram to assess the gap of anti-smog guns and submit their report within a month.

Officers of Gurugram and Faridabad were asked to ensure that construction and demolition projects must deploy and ensure frequent and effective use of adequate number of anti-smog guns in proportion of the total area of construction for the project.

Non-compliance with these directions will be construed as contravention of the provisions of Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act and may lead to penal action against the officials concerned under the relevant laws as well as imposition and levying of environmental compensation charges, the chief secretary said.