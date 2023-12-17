close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana government signs MoU to promote Kabaddi outside India

Haryana government signs MoU to promote Kabaddi outside India

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 18, 2023 05:58 AM IST

The MoU is particularly aimed at promoting women’s Kabaddi outside India and having the sports included in summer Olympics

To Kabaddi outside India, the Haryana government on Sunday signed a MoU with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) in the presence of the principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar.

HT Image
HT Image

He said the MoU is particularly aimed at promoting women’s Kabaddi outside India and having the sports included in summer Olympics.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out