Haryana government signs MoU to promote Kabaddi outside India
Dec 18, 2023 05:58 AM IST
The MoU is particularly aimed at promoting women’s Kabaddi outside India and having the sports included in summer Olympics
To Kabaddi outside India, the Haryana government on Sunday signed a MoU with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) in the presence of the principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar.
He said the MoU is particularly aimed at promoting women’s Kabaddi outside India and having the sports included in summer Olympics.
