Haryana government to correct Saraswati river’s name in revenue records
Deputy chairman of the Saraswati Heritage Development Board said according to the gazette notification of 2018, Haryana government has decided to rejuvenate the Saraswati river and its adjacent branches
: The Haryana government has decided to correct the name of the Saraswati river in revenue records in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.
While giving this information, the deputy chairman of the Saraswati Heritage Development Board, Dhuman Singh Kirmach said this was taken at a meeting of the board held at the Haryana Irrigation Research and Management Institute in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by district revenue officers of the three districts and the responsibility to complete the work has been given to Kanungo Lal Singh. He said in the second phase, this name will be corrected in villages from Sirsa district to Rajasthan, if required.
Kirmach said according to the gazette notification of 2018 regarding this, the Haryana government has decided to rejuvenate the Saraswati river and its adjacent branches along with it for the revival and development of Saraswati from Adi Badri of Yamunanagar to the Punjab border in Kaithal district.
“Different channels are known by different names like ‘Surti’, ‘Sarsti’ and ‘Sursti’ and now its name will be corrected in the revenue records as Saraswati so that the coming generations can get the correct information about the river Saraswati,” he added. He said that a total 122 villages are located near the Saraswati River in the state and all these villages will be linked under a scheme.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
