Haryana government transfers 31 IAS officers

In a major administrative shake up, the Haryana government on Thursday transferred administrative secretaries of eight key departments besides shuffling heads of nine departments and public sector enterprises. A total of 31 IAS officers were transferred or given additional charge of various departments. Secretary to Haryana Governor, Atul Kumar, was given the additional charge of Transport Commissioner relieving, Dk Behera. (File)

The state government posted three super time scale IAS officers in the rank of commissioner and secretary in the finance department to assist chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who continues to hold the charge of administrative secretary, finance and planning. They are, commissioner and secretary, public health engineering, Mohammad Shayin; commissioner and secretary, excise and taxation, Ashima Brar; and commissioner and secretary, human resources, CG Rajini Kaanthan. These officers will hold the charge of the finance department in addition to the charge of departments they already have.

Agriculture additional chief secretary (ACS) Raja Sekhar Vundru was transferred as ACS, fisheries. Commissioner and secretary, school education and chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal was posted as administrative secretary of agriculture department (subject to concurrence of Election Commission). ACS, higher education, Vineet Garg, was given the additional charge of school education.

ACS, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Vijayendra Kumar, was posted as ACS, co-operation, relieving Ashima Brar. Kumar will continue to hold the charge of officer on special duty for the proposed Haryana Income Enhancement Board and ACS (Appointments), personnel department.

Commissioner and secretary, public relations, Amit Agrawal, was given the additional charge of industries and commerce, relieving D Suresh who was posted as principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan.

Additional principal secretary to the chief minister, Saket Kumar, was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, development and panchayat and managing director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation.

Commissioner and secretary, civil aviation and department of future, Amneet P Kumar, was given the additional charge of foreign co-operation.

Principal secretary, labour, Rajeev Ranjan, was given the additional charge of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Director general, industries and commerce and MSME, Yash Garg, was posted as managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), relieving Sushil Sarwan. Sarwan was posted as Sonepat deputy commissioner (DC) relieving Manoj Kumar-II who was posted as commissioner, food and drugs administration.

Director general, sports, Sanjeev Verma, was given the additional charge of Ambala divisional commissioner, relieving Anshaj Singh.

Director general, housing for all, J Ganesan was given the additional charge of managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN), relieving Ashima Brar.

Secretary to Haryana governor, Atul Kumar, was given the additional charge of transport commissioner relieving, Dk Behera.

Director general Swarna Jayanti, Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management Anshaj Singh, was given the additional charge of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

Managing director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, Shaleen, was given the additional charge of managing director, Haryana tourism corporation.

Special secretary, information technology, electronics and communication, Rahul Narwal, was given the additional charge of director, rural development.

Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad, Sahil Gupta, would take over as Bhiwani DC on June 30 after the retirement of incumbent DC Mahavir Kaushik.