Haryana govt committed to ensuring cleanliness, improved drainage system in Gurugram: Chief secy

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad Sunday said that the state government is committed to ensuring cleanliness and strong drainage system in Gurugram city and that the number of sanitation vehicles will be increased for door-to-door garbage collection. Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad said the number of vehicles collecting door-to-door garbage in Gurugram city should be up to 1,000. (HT File)

Holding a meeting with eminent citizens of Gurugram city on Sunday, Prasad directed to form a three-member committee which will set standards for sanitation vehicles to collect door-to-door garbage.

According to an official statement released here, the chief secretary said that it will be mandatory for these vehicles to have GPS installed so that their location can be continuously tracked, with their link made available in the public domain for citizens’ information. The minimum service period for vehicles used in this work in Gurugram city will be at least three years. The number of vehicles collecting door-to-door garbage in Gurugram city should be up to 1,000, Prasad said.

The chief secretary also took note of the waterlogging issue during the rains in Gurugram city. He said that if any agency mishandles drainage cleaning work, suitable action will follow.

During the meeting, deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav informed that 112 critical points prone to waterlogging have been identified in the district, and IAS, HCS, and other senior officials have been assigned duty to monitor these locations.

Municipal commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that in Gurugram city, four major and nearly 600 kilometres of smaller drains are used for drainage work. Tenders have already been issued for cleaning all drains, and cleaning work is underway.

“In this regard, the chief secretary directed to assign an SDO or other officer on duty every 10 to 20 kilometres of drain length, who will report on the daily progress of cleaning work. Action will be taken against any agency found mishandling this work,” the spokesperson said.