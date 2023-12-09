Haryana govt doctors go on pen-down strike, flag unmet demands

The government doctors in Haryana on Saturday observed a two-hour pen-down strike to press for their long pending demands seeking greater promotion opportunities, better pay scale, shortage of specialist doctors, and others. Haryana government doctors go on a pen-down strike to flag unmet demands. (HT FILE)

The doctors observed a strike from 9 am to 11 am across all government hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres. The OPD services remained shut for two hours while emergency services remained functional. The patients suffered due to the strike and many had to return without taking treatment.

Haryana civil medical services association (HCMSA) president Rajesh Khyalia said that they have been flagging issues of shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals, stoppage for the direct recruitment for the post of senior medical officer, and demanded assured career progression increment and reduced bond amount for post-graduate courses.

Sushila, a resident of Nindana village, said that she was suffering from breathing issues but had to return from the Rohtak civil hospital without treatment as the doctors were on strike.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sampla, said that he had visited the civil hospital in Rohtak as her father suffered a leg fracture but they went back without treatment.