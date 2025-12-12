Haryana govt doctors’ protest enters Day 4

Government doctors under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Patients in queues waiting for their turn at Rohtak civil hospital on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

However, the health authorities managed to ensure outpatient departments (OPDs) functional at district civil hospitals, community health centres (CHCs), and primary health centres (PHCs) in Rohtak. But in districts like Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jind, the health facilities have been hit. Services such as ultrasound, CT scan were affected there.

On Thursday, all the patient registration counters were functioning, the OPD and other essential services were functional at the Rohtak civil hospital.

71-year-old Ved Prakash, a resident of Rohtak, who is suffering from asthma, said, “There is no impact of the strike in the civil hospital and doctors are doing routine work. I got medicines within 10 minutes.”

Another elderly patient, Rajpal Singh, who came for an eye check-up, said, “ I came around 11 am and the doctor checked me on time.”

However, some patients claimed they faced difficulties. 60-year-old Raghubir Singh said that he has been coming to hospital for the last four days for his eye surgery but the doctors are sending him from one room to another.

“The health facilities have crumbled at the civil hospital,” he alleged.

A specialist doctor at the Civil Hospital, Rohtak, said that the majority of doctors are working here and the impact of the strike is in rural areas, adding the doctors from PGIMS also deployed to ensure health services won’t be affected due to the strike.

To reduce the impact of the strike, the Haryana health department has deployed doctors from the National Health Mission, medical colleges, ESIC, and Ayush practitioners.

Dr Amit Vyas, general secretary, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, said deputing PG medical students in hospitals will harm patients. The RDA has written to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to stop deputing PG students in hospitals.

Rajesh Khyalia, president of the HCMSA, said, “We request the government to fulfil its promise. The state government is trying to mount pressure on us through ESMA or issuing letters. The doctors in Haryana cadre are not getting promotions. We do not understand why the government is pressuring us rather than fulfilling the promises.”