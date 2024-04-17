Haryana govt employee held for assaulting wife

Police arrested a man for beating his wife with a baseball bat after a video of the attack went viral. The victim said she had threat to life from the accused and she along with his son were staying seperately since May 2023. (iStock)

The accused, a resident of Sector 31, was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. The accused is an employee of the Haryana heath department at Sector 6, Panchkula.

The 35-year-old victim said on April 8, she was sitting in her car and talking to her acquaintance near Herbal Park, Sector 26.

Armed with a baseball bat, her husband, accompanied by two masked persons, including a woman, reached there. He first broke a window of the car and then pulled her out. The accused then proceeded to thrash her with the baseball bat in full public view.

He even tried to force her into his own vehicle, but her cries for help caused people to gather, making the accused flee from the spot.

The victim alleged that she tried calling 100 and 112, but her call did not get through. She then called her brother and told him about the incident.

The victim said she fell unconscious on reaching home, only to wake up at 12.30 pm when her son returned from school. Police registered a case under Sections 323,427,506 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and two others in Chandimandir police station.

The victim added that she had threat to life from the accused and she along with his son were staying separately since May 2023. Their matrimonial dispute was pending before a Jind court, she said.

The victim said they had two children, a 12-year-old son, who lives with her, and a 16-year-old daughter, who is staying with her husband.