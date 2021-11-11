Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt has stopped paddy procurement in 12 districts: Selja
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Wednesday accused the state government of stopping paddy procurement in 12 districts
Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja. (HT File)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

“The anti-farmer and conspiratorial face of the BJP-JJP government has once again come to fore. Every day, the government is trying to ruin the farmers by hatching new conspiracies,” Selja said in a statement, asking the state government to procure crop from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) by removing the ban on government procurement.

Selja said the BJP-JJP government has issued an order prohibiting government procurement of PR paddy at MSP in mandis of Jind, Ambala, Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonepat and Yamunanagar districts.

“Neither is the crop being procured by the government at MSP, nor are farmers getting DAP fertiliser for sowing the next crop. Farmers are suffering and they are not being heard anywhere,” she added.

