Haryana govt nod to improvement of eightstate highways

The Haryana government has granted administrative approval for critical road infrastructure projects involving the improvement of eight state highways (SH) at an estimated cost of about ₹75 crore. CM Khattar who held a review meeting with chairpersons and chief executive officers of zila parishads, directed the officers to establish dedicated engineering wings for projects in zila parishads to ensure work does not get affected. (ANI)

An official spokesperson said road projects approved by chief minister (CM), Manohar Lal Khattar for improvement were Jagadhri-Bilaspur Sadhaura-Naraingarh-Raipur Rani Road in Ambala, Barwala-Hisar-Siwani Singhani Road (SH-19) in Bhiwani, Rewari-Dahina-Kanina-Mahendergarh-Satnali-Loharu Road (SH- 26) in Bhiwani, Mahendergarh-Satnali-Loharu Road (SH-24) in Mahindergarh. Adampur to Jhansal Road in Hisar Karnal Assandh-Jind-Hansi Road (SH-12) in Hisar, Surewala Chowk to Uklana Bhuna Road (SH-02) in Hisar.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to transfer the maintenance responsibility of Haryana state agricultural marketing board roads to the respective zila parishads.

An official spokesperson said this decision aims to streamline the process of annual repair and special repair, ensuring the longevity and quality of the road infrastructure.

CM Khattar who held a review meeting with chairpersons and chief executive officers of zila parishads, directed the officers to establish dedicated engineering wings for projects in zila parishads to ensure work does not get affected.