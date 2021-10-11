Haryana govt sets up Kaushal Rozgar Nigam

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has set up Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to make all appointments which were earlier being done under the outsourcing policies.

The Kaushal Rozgar Nigam will launch its portal from November 1 after which the youth can apply online for the posts earlier filled through outsourcing. All those hired through the new system will get all the benefits such as EPF, ESI facility, etc.

“This decision will not only prevent exploitation of employees working on contract basis but also play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and ample employment opportunities to eligible candidates,” said Haryana minister of state for women and child development, Kamlesh Dhanda.

According to Dhanda, the contractual appointments will be made on merit under this new and transparent system being implemented by Khattar. She said outsourcing employees will be engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in the state.

She said employees appointed through various outsourcing agencies in various departments used to complain about not getting EPF and ESI facility.

“Now they will get all these facilities,” she said, adding that the deserving youth will get employment and training sessions will be held for their skill development.