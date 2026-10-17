Trump mocks popularity of the name ‘Mohammad’, common among Muslims

US President Donald Trump made a joke about the popularity of the name Mohammad in the Muslim world as he mocked Iran's presidency during a campaign speech on Friday. Trump made the comment as he was discussing Iran during a rally in a hangar at Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia. (AP)

"You know, if you're in doubt about somebody's name from the Middle East, just say 'Mohammad,'" Trump told a crowd in Dalton, Georgia. "You have about a 65% chance. 'Hello, Mohammad.' I've done it for years now. I've never been wrong."

Mohammad is one of the most common male names among Muslims, who often name their sons after the Prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam.

Also Read I US lawmakers write to Trump's secretary of state over Delhi detentions as India rejects ‘interference’

Rising Islamophobia in the US Trump made the comment as he was discussing Iran during a rally in a hangar at Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia, where he campaigned for Republican political candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

"Iran is the only country where nobody wants to be president," Trump said, then pretended to ask several people named Mohammad whether they wanted the job. Masoud Pezeshkian has been president of Iran since 2024.

The Georgia crowd gave the joke a muted response.