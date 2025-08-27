Haryana govt taking steps to deal with virus outbreak in paddy: Agri minister

Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday informed the assembly that out of the total 40 lakh acre area under paddy cultivation, the paddy in 92,000 acres have been affected by what is called southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV). The minister said that agricultural scientists are monitoring the situation, and farmers are being made aware.

Replying to calling attention notices of Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala and INLD MLAs Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devilal regarding outbreak of the virus in question in paddy crops in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts, Rana assured the assembly that the government is alert and taking necessary steps to deal with the threat SRBSDV is posing to the paddy.

The minister said that agricultural scientists are monitoring the situation, and farmers are being made aware. He informed that the said virus has not affected the organic farming and direct seeding of rice (DSR). He said if farmers sow paddy according to the state government’s agriculture policy and the advice of agricultural scientists, then such diseases can be largely prevented.

Rana said that SRBSDV is a viral disease that affects the paddy crop and has become a matter of concern in many rice-producing areas of India. This disease spreads through a vector called white-backed plant hopper, which sucks the sap of paddy plants and transmits the virus from infected plants to healthy ones.

The agriculture minister said that the outbreak of this virus was first reported in Haryana during the Kharif 2022 season. In Kharif 2023 and 2024, no outbreak was reported due to effective preventive measures and increased awareness among farmers. Before Kharif 2025, farmers were well informed, and precautions were repeated.

The first cases were reported from Kaithal district and later from Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Jind and Panchkula districts. Farmers in these areas complained of abnormal dwarfing of plants in their fields. He said the problem was mainly observed in fields where farmers had transplanted paddy before June 15.

Sidelights

No Answer

Transport minister Anil Vij on Monday refused to provide a fresh reply in the Assembly to BJP MLA Harinder Singh’s (Hodal) query on a new bus stand, insisting the matter had already been addressed in the previous session. Vij asked speaker Harvinder Kalyan to give a ruling, arguing that assembly rules did not permit repetition of questions. While the speaker agreed with the minister’s contention, he also reminded Vij that since the question had been admitted, a reply was necessary. Vij, however, reiterated that “the answer remains the same as last time” and suggested the record of the earlier session be consulted. Taken aback, Singh pressed that his grievance be reconsidered, asking, “Where should I go if I cannot raise the question?”

Venomous Duel

An argument erupted in the assembly between Congress MLA Mamman Khan (Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh) and health minister Arti Singh Rao over snake-bite treatment facilities. Khan had raised a five-point query on health infrastructure, including the availability of anti-venom at Mandikhera hospital and other institutions in Nuh district. Rao tabled a 40-page written reply, but Khan claimed it failed to answer his questions. As tempers rose, Rao’s sharp tone drew protests from Congress members, who accused her of being dismissive. Senior Congress leader BB Batra intervened, noting Khan had not even received a copy of the reply and objecting to the minister’s manner. When Rao attempted to respond, the speaker directed her to sit, remarking that the matter was between the Chair and the Congress MLA.

Satellite technology to assess crop loss

During Question Hour, Congress MLA Jassi Petwar (Narnaund) asked why the Haryana government was not using satellite technology—already deployed to track stubble burning—to assess crop damage caused by heavy rains. He said paddy, cotton, and bajra crops had been hit by waterlogging across 20 villages in his constituency this monsoon. Petwar argued that satellite imaging could provide accurate and transparent estimates of losses, sparing farmers the cumbersome process of registering claims on government web portals, which he described as “doubtful” in credibility. Despite the urgency, his suggestion remained unanswered in the House. The MLA stressed that relying solely on self-reported crop loss claims undermines trust among farmers, while technology-driven assessment would offer reliable data for compensation.

Riding cycle to reach assembly

Led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, the cabinet ministers and several MLAs came to the Vidhan Sabha from MLA hostel riding bicycles to promote drug-free living and environmental protection. Saini appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs. He said cyclothons and marathons are being organised continuously in the state to create awareness among the youth against substance use and to build a drug-free and healthy Haryana.

Tributes paid to ex-CM Bansi Lal

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led the House in paying rich tributes to former CM Chaudhary Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Saini said that Chaudhary Bansi Lal served as the CM of Haryana four times, leading the state for over 11 years. Saini said the former CM had spearheaded Haryana’s all-round development, which is why he is regarded as the architect and Vikas Purush of the state. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry (Bansi Lal’s granddaughter) also paid tributes to the former CM.