Haryana govt to develop film city in Pinjore: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the state government has planned to develop film city in two phases to promote the film industry and support artists. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the state government has planned to develop film city in two phases to promote the film industry and support artists. (HT File)

Addressing a gathering during the film festival at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University, Saini that in the first phase, a film city will be established on 100 acres of land at Pinjore in Panchkula.

“The government has already identified land and the process of appointing a consultant for the project is underway. The work of film city is expected to commence soon. In the second phase, Gurugram will be developed as film city and the process for land identification is underway,” he said, adding these initiatives will not only benefit professionals associated with the film industry but will also create new employment opportunities in the state.

The chief minister said that efforts will be made to telecast a Haryanvi film every week on Doordarshan, in coordination with Prasar Bharati. “Responsibility of introducing filmmaking courses in all universities across the state would be given to Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak. The education department will also work towards introducing theatre education in schools,” the CM said.

Speaking on a demand to revive single-screen cinemas, Saini said that the Haryana government has constituted a Film Promotion Board to support regional cinema, and this board will collaborate with the department of art and cultural affairs to take this initiative forward.

He said that the film festival is a commendable initiative to showcase and promote Haryana’s rich cultural heritage.

“It is not merely a celebration of cinema, but a reflection of our deep respect and unwavering commitment to Haryanvi culture, art, and language. Cinema is not just a source of entertainment, but also a powerful medium for social transformation and public awareness,” the CM added.