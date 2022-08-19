Haryana Group A, B and C officers not filing property returns to be charge sheeted
The Haryana government on Thursday decided to charge sheet such officers/officials who have failed to upload the annual property returns for the last two or more than two years.
The Group A, B and C officers/officials, who have not filed/uploaded annual property returns for the last two years will be charge sheeted under Rules 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, (procedure for imposing minor penalties).
And the erring employees of the same categories who have not filed/uploaded the property returns of more than two years will be charge sheeted under Rules 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, (major penalty).
In its letter dispatched to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners etc., the Haryana government’s human resources department drew attention towards the Rule 24 of the Haryana Civil Services (government employees conduct) Rules, 2016, which provides that every government employee will submit his movable and immovable property return as on March 31 of every financial year or as and when directed by the prescribed authority.
The letter says that on October 29, 2018, instructions were issued to all government employees (Class-A, B and C) to submit their property return online for the financial year 2017-18 on a portal, and the deadline was fixed for April 30 of every financial year.
The state government issued another letter on June 6, 2022, granting an opportunity to all such government employees who have not filed their annual property returns so far and directed to fill their annual property returns of the Human Resources Management System portal up to June 30, 2022.
“However, it has been observed that several employees have not filed their annual property returns on the HRMS portal so far,” the letter says, informing that “the government has taken a serious view of it” and accordingly decided to charge sheet the erring officers/officials.
4 members of ISI-backed terror module sent to police remand
Four members of a terror module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, who were arrested on August 14 from Delhi, were produced before the Mohali court. During their production in the court, the police sought 10 days police remand and the court granted 5 days remand to be produced again on August 23. The four members were held with three hand grenades, arms and ammunition from Delhi.
Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads
Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.
Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in this district, police said. The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured.
Irregularities in foodgrain transportation: Food dept, procurement agencies’ staff go on mass leave in Punjab
Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case against the transport and cartage contractor hired by the state food and civil supplies department, the staff, including officers of the department and the procurement agencies Markfed, Punsup and warehousing corporation, on Thursday announced to go on mass casual leave for an indefinite period as a protest against the vigilance case.
BKU-Charuni to protest at Haryana ministers’ residences on August 25, 26
Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have decided to hold protests at the residences of all ministers of the state on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (common) land.
