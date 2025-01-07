Menu Explore
Haryana: Guru Gobind Singh research chair to be set up at Kurukshetra University

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 07, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The research chair is aimed at promoting academic research and cultural studies related to the life and teachings of 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh

A research chair in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, will be established at Kurukshetra University, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

To fund this initiative, Jamuna Auto Industry Limited presented a cheque of 25 lakh to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

To fund this initiative, Jamuna Auto Industry Limited presented a cheque of 25 lakh to Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. The research chair, aimed at promoting academic research and cultural studies related to the life and teachings of the guru, will be funded by Jamuna Auto Industry Limited under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Tourism minister Arvind Sharma, OSD Dr Prabhleen Singh and Jamuna Group chairman S Randip Singh Johar were present on the occasion. Later, Saini released the annual calendar of the university and the table calendar of the Dharohar Haryana Museum. Vice-chancellor (V-C) Som Nath Sachdeva also was present.

