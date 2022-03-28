Haryana has emerged as land of opportunities: Khattar

Hailing Haryana the land of opportunities, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday credited his government’s development-oriented policies, and remarkable performance of its citizens and institutions in the fields of sports, industry, agriculture, art and culture for the same.

The chief minister was addressing the Haryana-LAC (Latin American and Caribbean Region) conference at the ongoing 35th International Surajkund Craft Mela. “As per a NITI Aayog, Haryana is among the leading states of the country, and has emerged as a land of opportunities, globally,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on mutual cooperation with Latin American countries in fields such as telemedicine, and e-governance, Khattar said the state government will work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to prepare economic and non-economic roadmaps.

At least 30 countries, including our partner-country Uzbekistan, have participated in Surajkund Mela this time, the chief minister said.

Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also attended the event. Later, during round-table discussions several delegates spoke about the art and culture, agriculture, sports, IT sector and industries in the state. The chief minister interacted with the representatives, and answered questions pertaining to different countries.