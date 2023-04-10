Haryana ready to deal with rising Covid infections, says Anil Vij

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that the state government was prepared to deal with the surge in Covid-19 infections. Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij said that RT-PCR labs have been set up in every district of Haryana .

Haryana on Sunday recorded 428 new cases, pushing the number of active patients to 1,819.

Vij, who was in Rohtak, said that RT-PCR labs have been set up in every district of Haryana.

He said that machines have been installed for genome sequencing so that a sample can be checked within the state. He said that genome sequencing of each Covid case is now being done to find out its mutation.

Asking people to wear masks in crowded areas where the gathering is more than 100 people, the minister said health workers have already been directed to wear masks. Vij said that mock drills will be conducted between April 10 and 11. The minister said the latest variant is mild and asked people not to panic.