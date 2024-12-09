Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Hisar village bans DJ, consumption of liquor

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 09, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The panchayat was presided over by former village sarpanch Mata Ram; he said they also discussed the effects of drugs in the village and the villagers have decided to inform the police about any person who sells or buys the drugs

Residents of Kheri village in Hisar on Sunday held a panchayat and passed instructions to impose a ban on disc jockeys (DJs) and the consumption of liquor and other drugs. Moreover, the villagers also prohibited organisation of the ‘Kaaj’ ceremony in the village. ‘Kaaj’ is a ritual that is performed by most people in Haryana when their elderly kin dies a natural death.

Residents of Kheri village in Hisar on Sunday also prohibited organisation of the ‘Kaaj’ ceremony in the village. ‘Kaaj’ is a ritual that is performed by most people in Haryana when their elderly kin dies a natural death. (Getty image)
Residents of Kheri village in Hisar on Sunday also prohibited organisation of the ‘Kaaj’ ceremony in the village. ‘Kaaj’ is a ritual that is performed by most people in Haryana when their elderly kin dies a natural death. (Getty image)

The panchayat was presided over by former village sarpanch Mata Ram. He said they also discussed the effects of drugs in the village and the villagers have decided to inform the police about any person who sells or buys the drugs.

“If any person tries to violate these decisions, the village panchayat will impose a fine of 11,000. The ban on DJs in wedding ceremonies and other functions has been implemented after taking into consideration noise pollution and its harmful effects on cattle. The high volume of music does not let cows and buffaloes sleep, which adversely impacts their milk-yielding capabilities. Many people dance under the influence of alcohol and misbehave with women,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On