Haryana: Hisar village bans DJ, consumption of liquor

Residents of Kheri village in Hisar on Sunday held a panchayat and passed instructions to impose a ban on disc jockeys (DJs) and the consumption of liquor and other drugs. Moreover, the villagers also prohibited organisation of the ‘Kaaj’ ceremony in the village. ‘Kaaj’ is a ritual that is performed by most people in Haryana when their elderly kin dies a natural death. Residents of Kheri village in Hisar on Sunday also prohibited organisation of the ‘Kaaj’ ceremony in the village. ‘Kaaj’ is a ritual that is performed by most people in Haryana when their elderly kin dies a natural death. (Getty image)

The panchayat was presided over by former village sarpanch Mata Ram. He said they also discussed the effects of drugs in the village and the villagers have decided to inform the police about any person who sells or buys the drugs.

“If any person tries to violate these decisions, the village panchayat will impose a fine of ₹11,000. The ban on DJs in wedding ceremonies and other functions has been implemented after taking into consideration noise pollution and its harmful effects on cattle. The high volume of music does not let cows and buffaloes sleep, which adversely impacts their milk-yielding capabilities. Many people dance under the influence of alcohol and misbehave with women,” he added.