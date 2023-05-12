Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Form NRI grievance redress cell, Anil Vij writes to Haryana chief secretary

Form NRI grievance redress cell, Anil Vij writes to Haryana chief secretary

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 12, 2023 10:14 PM IST

The minister urged the chief secretary to constitute an NRI grievance redress cell for easy follow-up and resolution of complaints/applications of NRIs in the state

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday wrote to the chief secretary for setting up an NRI (non-resident Indians) grievance redress cell here to safeguard the interests of the state’s natives living abroad, an official statement said.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (File photo)

“It has come to my notice that some people of Haryana who are living abroad have grievances related to various departments of the state such as the police department, health department or any other department, for the solution of which they have to face a lot of trouble,” the letter to the chief secretary read.

“Sometimes they (NRIs) do not even know which officer of the department they should approach to get their problems resolved. Even if such complainants/applicants come to India from abroad, they come only for a short time,” he said. The minister urged the chief secretary to constitute an NRI grievance redress cell for easy follow-up and resolution of complaints/applications of NRIs in the state. “With this, the NRIs can easily get information about the action taken in relation to their complaints/applications and their solution under one roof within the prescribed time limit,” he added.

nris
