Haryana: Hooda reiterates promise to hike pension, cheap cooking gas if voted to power

Former Haryana minister Harsh Kumar joined Congress on Monday after quitting the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Addressing a Dhanyawadi Karyakarta Sammelan at Palwal, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda assured that Kumar, a former Hathin MLA, would get due respect in the organisation. The former CM promised that these vacant posts will be filled through regular recruitments after the formation of the Congress government in Haryana. (HT File)

Hooda attacked the BJP government and said the Congress government had made Palwal a district. “Our government started development works, including constructing a modern secretariat. After coming to power, the BJP put brakes on all development works. They did not even take the metro rail project forward by even an inch,” Hooda said.

“Haryana has become the number one state in terms of unemployment, crime and drug abuse. More than two lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Regular jobs are being abolished through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam,” he added.

The former CM promised that these vacant posts will be filled through regular recruitments after the formation of the Congress government in the state. “The elderly will be given a pension of ₹6,000 and the employees will be given the benefit of the old pension scheme. The poor will get free treatment worth ₹25 lakh in Haryana,” he said. Hooda assured 300 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinders for ₹500. The scheme of providing free plots and houses of 100 yards each for the poor, SC and OBC will be started again, he said.

“The income limit for creamy layer will be increased to ₹10 lakh to give full benefit of reservation to the backward class. The Congress will promote sports by re-implementing the ‘Padak lao, pad pao’ policy for players,” he said.