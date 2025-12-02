Haryana: Hooda to visit stadiums across state

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that he will visit stadiums across the state soon and raise the issue of the poor state of sports infrastructure. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File)

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the Opposition accused the BJP government of destroying Haryana’s sports infrastructure. “Two promising sportspersons lost their lives due to the dilapidated condition of the stadiums. I would like to warn the government that any attempt to play around with the lives of sportspersons will not be tolerated. I will visit stadiums across the state after the Congress rally in Delhi on December 14,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader said that these were not simple accidents, but murders that happened due to government negligence. “A high-level investigation into the entire matter should be done and strictest action against the culprits be taken. The families of the two deceased athletes should be immediately provided with government jobs and adequate financial assistance,’’ Hooda said.

‘BJP govt failed to get land for state assembly’

The former CM said the BJP-led state government has failed to protect Haryana’s rights. “The BJP government has failed to get land for the new state assembly. BJP’s policy regarding Chandigarh is also indecisive. The government is unable to clarify whether it will remain a shared capital for the two states or become a full-fledged Union territory. At times it says one thing and then another thus creating confusion among the public. The central government should clarify,” Hooda said.