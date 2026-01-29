Haryana Human Rights Commission calls Hansi police probe into sewer deaths ‘biased’

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has found the Hansi police investigation into the deaths of two workers during sewer cleaning at a hotel in October last year to be biased, suspicious and a “well-planned attempt” to shield the real culprits. The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has found the Hansi police investigation into the deaths of two workers during sewer cleaning at a hotel in October last year to be biased, suspicious and a “well-planned attempt” to shield the real culprits. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The rights panel—headed by chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia—made the observations after examining the police report on the deaths of Virender and Sombir, who died while cleaning a hotel sewer line on October 18 in Hansi district.

In its order, the panel stated unequivocally that the direction of the investigation and the documents placed on record clearly point to a deliberate effort to divert liability. It flagged the hotel assistant manager’s appointment letter—undated—as raising “grave suspicion,” suggesting it was prepared hastily after the incident to shift responsibility away from the hotel owner. The Commission termed this a blatant abuse of law and morality.

The panel also questioned the legal opinion dated November 13, 2025, rendered by the deputy district attorney, which diluted the offence by converting it from Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to Section 106. The unexplained dilution, the commission said, casts serious doubt on the intent and design of the investigating agency.

The HHRC directed Hansi superintendent of police Amit Yashvardhan to re-examine the matter and submit a detailed report at least a week before the next hearing on February 18. The SP has been ordered to appear in person on the next date. The commission also summoned Hansi DSP Ravinder Singh Sangwan and the deputy district attorney.

Expressing strong displeasure, the panel noted that the municipal council/gram panchayat and the hotel management have failed to submit their reports so far, warning that continued non-compliance with its orders would be viewed seriously.

While noting that compensation of ₹30 lakh each has been paid to the families of the deceased, the commission said monetary relief alone does not constitute justice. “Bringing the real culprits to the dock of law is imperative, and the value of human life cannot be settled through mere paperwork,” the panel observed.