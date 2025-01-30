Haryana human rights commission seeks report from education department

Denial of recognition to a school run by transgender In a complaint, Aditi Sharma, a transgender person, who runs a school in Karnal said that she has established the school to provide education to underprivileged children. (File)

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by a transgender person who alleged that the education department has failed to grant recognition to a school run by her for underprivileged children.

Commission chairperson, justice (retd) Lalit Batra in his order has requisitioned a report in this regard from the director general of elementary education department by February 25.

In a complaint, Aditi Sharma, a transgender person, who runs a school in Karnal said that she has established the school to provide education to underprivileged children. Sharma told HT that while an application was moved for a grant of recognition to the school, the authorities keep raising objections despite the educational institution fulfilling most of the requirements.

“I am the only transgender in the entire country running a school. While many schools, which have come up on smaller plots have been granted recognition, my institution which is on comparatively bigger plot has been singled out,’’ Sharma alleged.

She said the rules should be applied universally. “While rules have been relaxed for others, I am not being treated at par,’’ Sharma said.

Sharma in her complaint has annexed a list of schools set up on about 350 square metres which have been granted recognition. The complainant said that her school should be granted recognition as she is imparting free education to poor children whereas a tuition fee of ₹250 per month is being charged from others.

The HHRC in its order said that denial of recognition to a school founded by a transgender person raised concern about the right to education. The commission said that the Right to Education Act guarantees free and compulsory education to all children aged 6-14 irrespective of their background and discriminatory practices that hinder the establishment of educational institutions by marginalised communities violated this fundamental right.

The commission said that as per the averment of the complainant, she is imparting free education to poor children. Despite this fact, her application for recognition of school is not being processed.

“Despite fulfilling most of the norms for recognition of schools, the objections raised by authorities suggest systemic discrimination against transgender persons. The founder’s experience aligns with broader challenges faced by the transgender communities in the country where societal biases often impede their access to education, employment and other fundamental rights. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 explicitly prohibits discrimination against transgender persons in education, employment, occupation, health care and other areas,’’ HHRC chairperson said in the order.

The HHRC in its order further said that a 2024 advisory issued by National Human Rights Commission for ensuring welfare of transgender persons to protect their human rights said that states would prioritise skill development training and better occupational opportunities for transgender persons.