Haryana human rights panel seeks action-taken report on illegal mining in Panchkula

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of a recent news report highlighting the urgent need for intervention in cases concerning illegal mining, environmental degradation, and the systematic violation of basic human rights in several villages and their surrounding areas within the Panchkula district. The commission has asked for a compliance report from the relevant state authorities.

The matter concerns the villages of Khedawali, Baadh, Lehi, Thane Ki Ser, and nearby areas. The published report brought the allegations of uncontrolled illegal mining, unregulated stone crushers and brick kilns, damage to public roads caused by overloaded dumpers, severe dust pollution, contamination, and the loss of fertile agricultural land to the HHRC’s attention. Local authorities have been accused of inaction and negligence despite numerous complaints and protests from the affected villagers.

The commission has condemned the state authorities’ failure to effectively control illegal mining and take action against unregulated stone crushers and brick kilns which has resulted in significant environmental destruction. The HHRC stated that the inaction of responsible departments indicates serious administrative negligence, necessitating immediate intervention by the commission.

Considering the severity of illegal activities and their impact on environment and public safety, the HHRC has issued several key directives for the state authorities. These include a demand for the current status of illegal mining activities and unregulated operations in the mentioned villages, the measures taken to curb these activities, the extent of environmental damage (including deforestation, groundwater depletion, and pollution), actions taken against violators (including penalties and registered criminal cases), and proposed steps for stricter monitoring and enforcement.

The compliance report has been demanded from the additional chief secretary (environment, forest and wildlife department), director general (department of mines and geology, Haryana), the chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and other concerned officials. The commission has directed that authorised representatives from these departments must appear in person with reports highlighting the actions taken at the next hearing scheduled for the lastweek of May. These directions were issued by the chairman of the commission, justice Lalit Batra.