Haryana IAS officer’s brother among 3 booked for forgery
Haryana Police have booked the brother of an IAS officer and two others for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities to the tune of ₹25 crore, officials privy to the development said on Saturday.
The action comes following the orders of Haryana home minister Anil Vij who had received a complaint from IAS officer Virender Singh Lather.
As per the FIR, the accused are Joginder Singh Lather, elder brother of Virender, Rajinder Singh Bisht and Pawan Kumar, a bank manager from Delhi.
Virender is a 2014-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer posted as commissioner of the Ambala municipal corporation since February.
In his complaint, Virender claimed that his brother got a loan worth ₹25 crore sanctioned for Prabhu Dayal Memorial Religious and Educational Association by mortgaging his immovable property. The IAS officer said his brother used unregistered documents with his forged signatures in connivance with two other persons and officials of a centralised bank.
“In March 2019, during my posting in Chandigarh, I received a letter about the auction of a land in which I had one-third share. Later, I came to know about the unpaid loan due to which the notice was received. After checking case files, I found the signatures of Bisht as power of attorney on loan documents. However, I had never given such rights to the Trust and my brother gave Bisht the power of attorney by forging my signatures,” Virender told the police.
He further added that a complaint was filed in April 2019 against the bank official and later an appeal was filed in a local court. “The court sought the status report, which the police furnished after which my case was dismissed,” he mentioned in his complaint.
Virender said he had then in July 2021 filed another complaint naming the three accused, but after getting no response from the police, he met Vij twice this year and the case was finally registered.
On being asked about the case, minister Vij said, “Yes, Virender met me recently and explained the case in detail. I contacted Jhajjar superintendent of police to ensure that an FIR is registered as per the complaint and it has been done.”
The fresh FIR was registered under sections 120-B, 418, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC at the Sector-6 police station in Bahadurgarh on June 4.
Despite repeated attempts, Joginder’s comments couldn’t be elicited. However, Bisht refuted the allegations and claimed that Virender was misusing his post as an officer.
“I was granted the power of attorney and as a part of the Trust, I did my job as told,” he said.
It may be noted here that Joginder’s son is the CEO of a renowned private university in Bahadurgarh, besides being a member of its governing body.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics